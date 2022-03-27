Playing the mediator

Mona

The opposite of war isn’t peace. It’s creation... wrote American playwright Jonathan Larson.

As we celebrate World Theatre Day today, its theme for 2022, Theatre and a Culture of Peace, gains currency in the current backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. Theatre as a response to the world we live in, to pave the way for better future and as a reminder of things gone wrong, theatre directors put immense value on the power of the medium.

Theatre as a socio- political medium may not have ushered change directly but influenced opinion, consciousness and community. In any cultural movement across the world, theatre has always been at the forefront speaking directly to people. Joy Sengupta

Niladri Kumar Makarand Deshpande presents Buddha

“Jahan kala nahi hai, vahan kalesh hai,” points out theatre actor-director Sudesh Sharma. He recalls the period of insurgency in Punjab, and how theatre helped to mend the societal fabric. “In 1986, seven cultural zones were set up to promote art and initiate a dialogue on insurgency. Those were the dark times. I distinctly recall how many theatre groups, including ours, would go to different villages and cities and perform, initiating the much-needed dialogue. It sure yielded desired results.”

Sahib Singh in Samman Wali Daang

Theatre raises consciousness, believes theatre thespian Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry. “Theatre is responsive to the torn times we live in,” says Neelam pointing out how in the recent times movements like Shaheen Bagh and farmers’ protests have become a part of the latest productions.

Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry

Lockdowns have been the time for reflection for actor-director Makarand Deshpande. In the first lockdown, as we were put under an unprecedented house arrest, he studied Mahatma Gandhi. The result was his solo play, Gandhi, which he later staged at Prithvi Theatre. In the second lockdown, he focused on Krishna, his last dialogue with Radha, and the third was all about Buddha.

For the last two, he collaborated with Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar. “These three plays explore peace, Buddha specially,” says Makarand. When Buddha was staged, at the end of the play people were asked not to clap but gently leave the auditorium or do meditation. “I was surprised to see that people instead of leaving stayed back for meditation. That was the moment of absolute peace for me.”

Makarand has earlier done productions like Yodha and Dev Vanar that have war as a theme. “War, pandemic, disaster, natural or manmade, and how they affect human values and life are the favourite subjects for plays.”

Wars have given rise to anti-war literature, writer and theatre director Sahib Singh lists Samuel Beckett’s Endgame, Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, Gursharan Singh’s Ikk Maa Ikk Bomb, Ajmer Singh Aulakh’s Anne Nishanchi as some of his favourites. Sahib’s Yudh Ate Budh too treads the same path. “Theatre’s aim is largely brotherhood, peace, and no war,” says Sahib, who is staging plays in villages of Punjab. “I would be celebrating World Theatre Day performing in a village” he says.

On World Theatre Day, Chandigarh sees a two-day celebration at Tagore Theatre with a range of activities, including young directors’ meet, folk dances and street plays. Theatre for Theatre has organised a seminar on Vishwa Aayine Mein Chandigarh Rangmanch at Punjab Kala Bhawan.

Chakresh Kumar, director, Tagore Theatre, says that theatre not only shows the mirror to society but also can lead the world. “Specially the war times like these make for a perfect stage to tell stories to inspire, motivate and lead the world towards a positive outcome.

In theatre, Joy Sengupta sees a socio- political medium that may not have ushered a change directly but influenced opinion, consciousness and community. “In any cultural movement across the world, theatre has always been at the forefront speaking directly to people,” says Joy, who has extensively worked in theatre, cinema and been lately part of Zee Theatre.

Among his favourite anti-war cannons, he places Brecht and his body of work on top of the list along with plays like William Styron’s Sophie’s Choice. He acted, directed plays that discuss and debate wars. He considers Arthur Miller’s All My Sons to be seminal. “A family split on their outlook towards war, All My Sons is one defining play in the context of war!”