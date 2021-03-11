Plea moved against ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ over sex-selection scene in trailer

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday challenging the Ranveer Singh-starrer film Jayeshbhai Jordaar over a scene in the upcoming movie’s trailer where ultrasound technology for prenatal sex-determination is being used.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was listed before the division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla. Though the film is against female foeticide, the trailer advertises the use of ultrasound technique, according to the petitioner, ‘Youth Against Crime’, an NGO, which filed through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, will release on May 13.
— IANS
