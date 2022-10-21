Lara Dutta says menopause is not given due importance

Actress Lara Dutta, who was last seen in the streaming show Hiccups and Hookups, feels women in India don’t have proper access to healthcare facilities, especially reproductive health. The actress recently attended an event organised to raise awareness around menopause.

She said: “Being on stage and listening to the panel of doctors has been an eye-opener. Women’s health and wellness, especially menopause and reproductive health, is barely discussed in the way that it should. In our country, unfortunately, the majority of women don’t even have access to proper physical and medical healthcare facilities.” — IANS