Political innings?: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson approached to run for the White House

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has been approached by political parties to run in the next US election. The wrestler-turned-actor had previously discussed the prospect of entering the political arena, and Johnson has now revealed that he was approached by political parties about making a run for the White House. During an appearance on the What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast, Johnson shared: “At the end of 2022, representatives of various parties visited me and asked if I was going to run, and if I could run.”
In 2021, a poll revealed that almost half of Americans would support the star if he decided to run for the presidency! The 51-year-old actor has admitted to being flattered by the support and said he was ‘really honoured’ by the result of the poll. He shared: “That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that. I was really blown away and I was really honoured.”
Meanwhile, the Hollywood star suggested in 2021 that he could run for the White House in a bid to bring the country together.
