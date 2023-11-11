Political innings?: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson approached to run for the White House

IANS

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has been approached by political parties to run in the next US election. The wrestler-turned-actor had previously discussed the prospect of entering the political arena, and Johnson has now revealed that he was approached by political parties about making a run for the White House. During an appearance on the What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast, Johnson shared: “At the end of 2022, representatives of various parties visited me and asked if I was going to run, and if I could run.”

In 2021, a poll revealed that almost half of Americans would support the star if he decided to run for the presidency! The 51-year-old actor has admitted to being flattered by the support and said he was ‘really honoured’ by the result of the poll. He shared: “That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that. I was really blown away and I was really honoured.”

Meanwhile, the Hollywood star suggested in 2021 that he could run for the White House in a bid to bring the country together.