With Raktanchal Season 2 set for release, the cast echoes how they enjoyed essaying the complex characters on screen...

Sheetal

The trailer of Raktanchal Season 2 is out and once again the political drama is out to woo the audience. While Karan Patel makes his digital debut as a cop, Mahie Gill and Soundarya Sharma will essay powerful characters. Nikitin Dheer and Kranti Prakash Jha have been pitted against each other, but the stage is bigger. The series is inspired by true events that transpired during the early 90s in Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh.

Says Kranti Prakash, “No matter how much Nikitin downplays his hard work, but to be a Mumbaikar and then deliver a dialogue in the local dialect of any other place is not an easy job. I think we all have to sit back and process a character in our minds. I am glad to be part of a series where every actor has given their best and it really felt good to be back, working with my friends, especially Nikitin.”

Free streaming

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, this one is a nine-episode high-octane narrative to be streamed on MX Player. As far as free streaming of the series goes, Nikitin explains, “It might or might not help. Viewers will give it a shot as it’s available for free, but at the same time there’s so much to watch online today that no one will waste a moment on content that doesn’t interest them. I believe with Raktanchal making it to second season, it has definitely impressed the audience.”

When asked if season three is in the pipeline, the lead actors echo that it depends on the platform, makers and audience, but they wouldn’t dare to choose each-others’ characters in the series!

Cop story

Karan, whom we know as Raman from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is not just happy to be in the series but also that he is donning a cop’s uniform. He says, “I never imagined myself in a moustache. Be it in real life or reel, I never sported a moustache but for this series I had to shed this mindset. And as far as the cop avatar goes, this too is the first time.”

(Raktanchal Season 2 will stream on MX Player for free, starting February 11)

Emotional range

When I read the script, it caught my fancy because of range of emotions that my role demanded. It has been a great experience working with cast and crew. — Karan Patel

Quite a challenge

Playing Waseem has always been difficult. The character is very complex, which is what compelled me to take up this role. From learning the dialect to dressing as a politician, I have given this character my best shot. — Nikitin Dheer

Much-needed comeback

I am really excited for the second season of Raktanchal. After ending season one on a thrilling note, Vijay’s comeback is much-awaited. I can’t wait to see the audiences’ reaction. — Kranti Prakash Jha

Bold as always

Proud, and defiant, Saraswati Devi is an enigma who is taking this male-dominated world by storm. After playing such a powerful character on screen, inspired by real-life instances from the early 90s, I realised what it takes to be a woman in Indian politics. — Mahie Gill

Great drama

We have created an exciting political drama for our audience and I hope they shower us with the same love that they did during Raktanchal Season 1. — Ashish Vidyarthi