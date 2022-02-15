Pooja Banerjee praises her Kumkum Bhagya co-stars

Pooja Banerjee, who is seen in Zee TV’s popular fiction show Kumkum Bhagya is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The entire team of the show has been taking extra care, be it getting her a chair to sit on the sets, satisfying her food cravings or getting her home-cooked food!

Pooja says, “Since the time the Kumkum Bhagya family got to know about my pregnancy, they have been extremely caring towards me and my needs. They have ensured that I have a chair to sit at all times, and I eat food and drink water from time to time. They also try to fulfil all my wishes, especially when it comes to my food cravings.”

The actress adds, “Ever since my third trimester started, my food cravings are getting crazier by the minute and all my co-actors, including Mugdha, Krishna, and everyone else, have been looking after me. They always try to fulfil my wishes, no matter what. Recently Kiran ma’am (Dida) also got my favourite South Indian dishes and I was so happy. After packing up, I ate all the yummy home-cooked food, and I can’t thank her as well as the whole team enough.”