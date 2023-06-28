Pooja Bhatt feels Aaliya Siddiqui plays the victim card in Bigg Boss OTT 2

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt said that she feels Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya plays the victim card and if she stops doing so she will go way ahead in life and the game.

Aaliya Siddiqui

It was amid a task, when Pooja was seen telling Aaliya that she must stop playing the victim and that she along with several women have been in a broken marriage. During the nomination tasks, Pooja took Aaliya’s name for eviction. She also gave a reason as to why she chose her among many other contestants.

Pooja was seen telling the voice of Bigg Boss in the confession room that she happened to see a side of Aaliya that was unusual. “I’ve been very confused with Aaliya Siddiqui’s personality. I have not been able to read her. In the last 24 hours, I saw a glimpse of her which was quite scary. Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhruve will keep fighting with each other.She then said that Aaliya tried to instigate that fight but she did not hesitate to eat a slice from Bebika’s birthday cake.