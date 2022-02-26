Pooja Banerjee exits Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee has decided to take maternity leave and bid a heartfelt goodbye to the show. She was seen playing a negative role of Rhea Mehra. Her association with the show spanned three years.

Pooja mentioned: “I knew this day was coming, but honestly I wasn’t really prepared for it. It’s overwhelming to see the amount of love pouring in from everyone on the sets and I think my ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ family has taken more care of me than my own family. So, I am honestly thankful to each and every person who gave me the opportunity to play Rhea Mehra.”— IANS