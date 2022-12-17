Pooja Hedge, who is gearing up for the release of Cirkus, was recently spotted singing a religious song on Marathi reality show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

Pooja Hedge, who is gearing up for the release of comedy-drama film Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Singh, was recently spotted singing a religious song on Marathi reality show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. The actor was quizzed by the host on whether she knew how to speak in Marathi, and that’s when she surprised everyone by singing the song Dehachi Tijori.

Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi, who was also present in the audience, didn’t shy away from giving the actor a standing ovation.

Meanwhile, Pooja will be ending 2022 on a good note with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. She is playing the love interest of one of the identical twins played by Ranveer Singh in the movie.