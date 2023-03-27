Pooja Hegde replaces Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?

The chemistry between Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the highlights of the film. Fans have been waiting for the two actors to be back in the film’s sequel. However, the latest buzz suggests that Kareena will be replaced by Pooja Hegde in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.
Reportedly, Pooja has been roped in to play the lead heroine in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, which is titled as Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes.
Meanwhile, the film’s writer, Vijeyandra Prasad, said, “I narrated the story outline to Bhai (Salman Khan), and he loved it. Now, the ball is in his court to decide on timelines.”
