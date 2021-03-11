Poonam Pandey evicted from 'Lock Upp'

The latest contestant to be evicted from the show Lock Upp is Poonam Pandey. Looking back at Poonam’s journey, on the show she revealed how she had to face abuse from her ex-husband. She also had an emotional moment when her mom once entered the show. She was one of the contestants who was very close to the finale and her elimination came as a big surprise for everyone!
Meanwhile, the show is heading towards its final and the game is getting more intense. While some contestants have successfully added their names to the finale list, some had to leave the game after such a long journey. ALTBalaji and MX Player have live-streamed Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants.
