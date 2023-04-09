Pop icon Armaan Malik brings soulful tunes to Hyderabad

Armaan Malik, who has won hearts across the globe with hit songs in multiple languages, is currently on a tour across the country, with his next stop being Hyderabad. The singer is now set to perform for a noble cause. The fundraising festival, organised by the largest student-run NGO in the country, will be attended by as many as 40,000 people.

Armaan Malik has always been vocal about his support for various social causes, and he has actively contributed for many philanthropic activities. He said, “I have always loved coming to Hyderabad; the energy and enthusiasm of the people here are unmatched. I am thrilled to be performing in the city. It’s a great feeling to know that through music, we can make a difference and contribute to a better world.”