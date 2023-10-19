Pop icons BTS legendary concert BTS: Yet to Come to stream on November 9

Prime Video recently announced that the concert movie BTS: Yet to Come will be available on Prime Video starting November 9. BTS: Yet to Come took place in October 2022, when the seven-member band performed in Busan, South Korea. As a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, the concert was held at the Asiad Main Stadium. BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The concert film will include 19 performances of their hit tracks, such as Dynamite, Butter, Run, MIC Drop and Yet To Come , and more. Touching speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks will enhance the viewing experience.