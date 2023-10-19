Pop icons BTS legendary concert BTS: Yet to Come to stream on November 9

Prime Video recently announced that the concert movie BTS: Yet to Come will be available on Prime Video starting November 9. BTS: Yet to Come took place in October 2022, when the seven-member band performed in Busan, South Korea. As a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, the concert was held at the Asiad Main Stadium. BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The concert film will include 19 performances of their hit tracks, such as Dynamite, Butter, Run, MIC Drop and Yet To Come , and more. Touching speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks will enhance the viewing experience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to ...
How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers
A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot
BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide
Officials say the couple had fought on the phone before the ...
Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’
Says 'I am shaken and angered by this attack, no one should ...
US police release video of fatal shooting of Black man in Georgia
Leonard Allan Cure, 53, died on Monday after a Camden County...