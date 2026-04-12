Pop power and global breakouts ignite Coachella Day 1

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lit up the desert on April 10, 2026, with a high-energy opening night packed with standout performances, surprise moments, and bold style statements.

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Day 1 of the popular music festival in Indio delivered a dynamic, genre-spanning kickoff, with a strong emphasis on pop, indie, and electronic music shaping the night’s overall sound. The evening was anchored by a headline performance from Sabrina Carpenter, whose set brought polished, high-production pop and wide crowd appeal to the forefront.

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The lineup struck a balance between established acts and emerging talent, blending major names with rising artistes and an increasingly global roster. The result was an atmosphere that mixed familiarity with discovery, as audiences moved between chart-topping hits and fresh, fast-rising voices.

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Notably, the day also spotlighted debuts and international representation, including appearances from KATSEYE and BINI. BINI’s set marked a milestone moment for Filipino pop on the Coachella stage, featuring songs like Blush, Pantropiko and Blink Twice. Meanwhile, KATSEYE—whose members hail from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States—continued to build their identity as a truly global act. Their presence underscored Coachella’s ongoing shift toward a more diverse and internationally inclusive lineup.