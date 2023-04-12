Popular series Stranger Things to get an animated version

The Stranger Things universe is getting bigger! Netflix on Monday announced an untitled animated series set within the Stranger Things universe. Stranger Things ranks as Netflix’s most popular English-language series of all time.
The plot details for the series are being kept under wraps. However, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer said it would be in the vein of ‘Saturday morning cartoons’. The Duffer brothers will executive produce the series alongside their Stranger Things collaborator, Shawn Levy, and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps.
“We’ve always dreamt of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. In addition to the upcoming fifth and final season of the original series, the siblings recently announced a London stage show, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and have another untitled live-action spinoff of the flagship series in the works.
