Portrait of a strong family

Ace singer and judge on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Neeti Mohan recalled how on her wedding day her mother performed the kanyadaan ritual as her father Brij Mohan Sharma was not well.

Later, calling them her lifelines, Neeti sang Meri Zindagi Hai Tu for them. Neeti said, “I just want to say today that if all fathers become this supportive, and all mothers are strong like my mom, it would be amazing.”

After listening to Devika’s performance of the song Dilbaro and knowing about her bond with her father, Neeti was in tears.

—IANS