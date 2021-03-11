Ritabhari Chakraborty opens up on body transformation

After Nimrat Kaur sparked the debate; now actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has also shared a powerful message on breaking unrealistic beauty standards. For the unversed, Ritabhari has also undergone a massive physical transformation for her next, Fatafati. The drama traces the journey of a plus-size model and takes on the topic of body-shaming. The superstar from Bengal shared her weight gain journey with pictures and shared a powerful message with the post.
Ritabhari Chakraborty wrote, “Sometimes, a film takes you on a transformation journey, literally and metaphorically! Fatafati is one such movie. It is not a post on how I became from this to that or lean to plus size! It is about how the journey of being one size to another allowed me to have a positive conversation with my body. I have always been a firm believer in body positivity, but having a chance to be on the other side of the spectrum made me more empathetic. It is strange to know how your weight, height or even colour can become someone else’s business if it doesn’t fit the beauty norms.”
