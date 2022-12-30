Sai Tamhankar to tour Maharashtra for Nat Geo's upcoming docu-series

Sai Tamhankar will be seen hosting a documentary series Postcards from Maharashtra. The seven-part series will premiere on National Geographic from December 29 onwards. It will follow Sai’s culinary adventures while she explores and re-connectes with her home-state.

Sai said, “Exploring my own state with National Geographic – a brand that is known for its insightful storytelling - in collaboration with Maharashtra Tourism is truly an honour for me. Through this opportunity, I got a chance to experience and re-kindle my love for mystic beauty, delicacies, and the rich Marathi culture like a traveller. Being a part of the series made me feel proud to be a Marathi Mulgi.” The stories will also highlight destinations like the ancient caves of Elephanta, UNESCO heritage sites in Aurangabad to the divine temples of Pune and Nasik.