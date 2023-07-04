Posters of OMG 2 out

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared new posters of OMG 2, which feature him and Pankaj Tripathi. OMG 2, directed and written by Amit Rai, is the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster hit Oh My God.

One of the posters introduce Pankaj Tripathi’s character, depicted with folded hands amidst a crowd.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film’s teaser, expected to drop soon. Akshay Kumar wrote: “Bas kuch dino mein (coming in a few days) OMG 2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon.”