Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix’s new coming-of-digital-age drama, celebrates the power of friendship in the fast-paced era of social media. Premiering on December 26, the film follows three best friends as they navigate life, striving to balance their online identities with their true selves.
Directed by newcomer Arjun Varain Singh, who also co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the film chronicles the lives of three 20-something friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they explore the digital world and support one another in their search for authenticity amidst their virtual lives.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav felt that the film mirrors the spirit of this generation. In a joint statement, they said, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan uniquely represents millennials and Gen Z, echoing their lives lived out both on social media and in the real world. It’s a story that needs to be told, a story our generation will wholeheartedly connect with and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of it. The best part is that during filming, we immersed ourselves so deeply in our roles that our onscreen friendship seamlessly transformed into real camaraderie off the camera. We can’t wait for Netflix audiences around the world to discover our labour of love.”
