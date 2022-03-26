Celina John on the success of her romantic series Jahaan

Love is a beautiful feeling, and the power of true love is simply magical. Jahaan, which was recently launched on Amazon miniTV, is such a heartfelt story of romance.
The short film features Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. Directed by Celina John, this is a story of a young married couple, and how they deal with the ups and downs in life together. Overwhelmed with the response around her very first short film, Celina feels grateful and motivated.
Celina says, “It was a lovely experience directing Jahaan. I never felt like a newcomer because the cast and crew made me comfortable and contributed so much creatively during the shooting of the film. Their support made this journey a wonderful experience, I couldn’t have asked for a better project or team than this. With the gloom surrounding us, as a filmmaker, I felt that it’s good to talk about love. I strongly believe only love can save the world. Through Jahaan, I wanted to reach out to people.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...