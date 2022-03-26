Celina John on the success of her romantic series Jahaan

Love is a beautiful feeling, and the power of true love is simply magical. Jahaan, which was recently launched on Amazon miniTV, is such a heartfelt story of romance.

The short film features Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. Directed by Celina John, this is a story of a young married couple, and how they deal with the ups and downs in life together. Overwhelmed with the response around her very first short film, Celina feels grateful and motivated.

Celina says, “It was a lovely experience directing Jahaan. I never felt like a newcomer because the cast and crew made me comfortable and contributed so much creatively during the shooting of the film. Their support made this journey a wonderful experience, I couldn’t have asked for a better project or team than this. With the gloom surrounding us, as a filmmaker, I felt that it’s good to talk about love. I strongly believe only love can save the world. Through Jahaan, I wanted to reach out to people.”