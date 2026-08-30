Pragya Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor: Celebrities and their love for pearls

There is something fabulously classy about pearls. Not only do they bring a vintage vibe, but they simply carry the charm of making any mediocre outfit look extraordinary. At times when minimal and dainty pieces have become a fleeting trend, Bollywood shows that pearls will be an all-time signature.

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Janhvi Kapoor: Maximalism is Janhvi Kapoor's go-to style as she dons an exaggerated outfit and adds weight to it with a stack of pearl neckpiece in varied shapes, patterns and stacks. If fashion decor is a term, this look of Janhvi Kapoor defines it.

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Pragya Kapoor: Producer Pragya Kapoor has frequently kept it offbeat, and she does it again by donning a sharp pantsuit and peppering it with a low-lying stack of pearl neckpiece. The contrast is evident. The style impact is indelible.

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Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt looks serene in a pristine white saree with pastel tones and floral prints, bringing smooth aesthetics. She amplifies it by layering the drape with a vintage-looking pearl choker that somehow stands out and brings the look full circle.

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Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani brings a pop of pink to the fore by donning a bright pink lehenga and keeps it pearl-fully aesthetic with a choker piece and statement pearl bracelet, all adding up to her outfit’s mood.

Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday channels core Indian princess energy in an ivory ethnic piece and layers it with a staggering pearl neckpiece, maangtika and exaggerated studs, serving a perfect wardrobe for the wedding season.

One look at these celebrities donning pearls, and you’d see that pearls were never lost in time! They continue to be the moment!