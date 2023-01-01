Praise from the West: Nathalie Emmanuel tweets her reactions on RRR

The Game of Thrones actress, Nathalie Emmanuel, couldn’t help herself but tweet about how much she enjoyed watching Indian film, RRR. While using the word ‘sick’ to praise it, she wrote, “RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise.” She also explained in one of the tweets, “sick as in great btw (by the way)”.The actress played the role of Missandei in epic show Game of Thrones. She live-tweeted her reactions while watching the film and also loved the song Naatu Naatu. Many from the West have hailed SS Rajamouli’s film.

While praising the dance number, she wrote, “Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers.”

She further expressed, “Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was… Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango…” Nathalie was all praise for the actors including Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.