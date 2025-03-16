Pranjal Khandhdiya, producer of the romcom Sweet Dreams, is excited to create something out of just a thought

Filmmaking for Pranjal Khandhdiya was pretty accidental. A Guajarati, born and brought up in Mumbai, there was hardly an opportunity for an absolute outsider to enter the industry. Beginning as a live events’ director, he moved on to directing television shows; and then films with Red Chillies Entertainment and multinational film studios, to finally becoming an independent film producer.

His filmy journey reflects in the production houses he has established—Mango People Media and Outsiders Films— and it is his way of signalling that he has arrived, and how! “Telling stories on a big scale has always been my motivation,” says Khandhdiya, whose latest romcom Sweet Dreams, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, has been received well by the audience.

While the actors fetch limelight, increasingly, directors too have become visible, but the producers largely remain behind the shadows still. What made him choose this branch of filmmaking? “It’s very exciting to create something out of just a thought. This thrills me to the core.” It sure comes with its own set of challenges. Filmmaking being a human intensive work, the pressure on the producer to lead the team is often too high. “A producer has to manoeuvre and ensure that the film is complete and gets a due release,” he shares.

Advertisement

Khandhdiya’s professional journey has been nothing short of a filmy story. From being an outsider with no godfather in the industry, to being able to direct and produce for television and films has been the biggest high for him. “As an independent producer, I am now finding a unique voice for myself and my productions. On a lighter note, I have seen the perks of a studio executive drawing a seven-figure monthly salary and now as an independent producer, cutting cheques for many people who work with us. Life’s been pretty amazing.”

What’s in a name?

Advertisement

Mango People Media and Outsiders Films are more than just company names for Khandhdiya. “It’s an emotional identity for us,” he says. Neha Anand is his partner at Mango People Media (the significance here being the aam aadmi). She is also Khandhdiya’s life partner. Whereas his partnership in Outsiders Films is marked by his friendship with Taapsee Pannu. “We both have worked our ways up in the industry and now feel the need to tell stories with creative liberties. Our ideology behind these names is representative of who we are and, in a way, inspire people to dream about joining the industry.”

Khandhdiya finds a deep connect with this region. “I am married to a Punjabi. My previous films Mubarakan and Soorma have been shot in Punjab, and have highlighted stories from there. In fact, our next comedy film is also set in Ambala.”

He is pretty kicked about his upcoming projects. Besides the Dhak Dhak sequel, a mega web series on the life and times of Maharani Gayatri Devi is in the pipeline. “I feel that we do not have enough documentation of our modern royal history. These were different times when our kings were richer than the Queen of England. It’s their royal fairy tale story, which ended up with monarchy coming to an end. This is one very fascinating part of our history and I am very excited to make this,” he signs off.

Playing favourites

Film: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: For the sheer celebration of life.

Actor: Ranbir Kapoor: For his unique ability to blend and own up characters.

Actress: Alia Bhatt: For her versatility.

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali: For the master craftsmanship.

Music composer: Pritam: For great melodies.