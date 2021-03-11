Nikki Tamboli charms a senior citizen with her beauty

With an innovative format, The Khatra Khatra Show on Voot has risen to become one of the highly loved reality shows. In a recent episode, Nikki Tamboli participated in a Khatra Khatra challenge of visiting a restaurant on a blind date and promptly obeying host Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s instructions through a headset.

In a hilarious dare, Haarsh asked Nikki to flirt with a senior citizen at the restaurant.

Well, it took no time for the diva to charm the old man with her beauty. However, everyone was taken by surprise when the 60-year-old offered Nikki a car as a token of his love towards the end of their prank date! A riot of laughter ensued when Pratik Sehajpal was tasked with disrupting the date and scaring the old person away!