Home / Lifestyle / Prashant Bajaj talks about working with Sunny Deol in Jaat

Prashant Bajaj, originally from Guwahati, is set to appear in Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. Sharing insights about his journey in the film, Prashant reveals, “I got connected with director Gopichand Malineni through my friend Jay Prakash. We...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
Prashant Bajaj, originally from Guwahati, is set to appear in Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. Sharing insights about his journey in the film, Prashant reveals, “I got connected with director Gopichand Malineni through my friend Jay Prakash. We discussed a role in the movie and after some time, Gopichand sir told he found me suitable for a part in Jaat.”

Talking about his character, Prashant expresses excitement, “My look in this movie is on another level! It took two hours to get into character. Gopi sir’s vision is brilliant, and all I can say is that this role is intense, wild and something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Prashant has shared screen space with both Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, but he also highlights his impactful scenes with Vineet Kumar Singh. “When you have a director like Gopi sir, he knows exactly how to bring out the best in an actor,” he says.

