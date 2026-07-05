Pratibha Ranta, Sara Arjun to Aneet Padda: New-age stars who can effortlessly ace the old-Indian traditional wardrobe in white

There's something entirely different and vintage about old-Indian dressing, especially the whites. Whether anarkalis, salwar suits, sarees or even churidars - old-style dressing carries its own charm, and no amount of modernity can match it. On this note, here's looking at new-age actresses who're pulling off ethnic whites at a time when western wardrobe culture has taken over.

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Triptii Dimri: Triptii Dimri looks straight out of a 90s Bollywood romantic film, dolled up in a white anarkali, featuring intricately embroidered border at the edges of her dupatta. The Maa Behen actress layers her look with statement jewellery and brings her ensemble to full circle with classic mojaris.

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Pratibha Ranta: Pratibha Ranta looks nothing less than a vintage dream in a white palazzo set featuring floral embroidery all over, paired with a net blouse. The actress keeps her look clean by simply layering it with ethnic jewellery and poise straight from the 90s.

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Aneet Padda: Aneet Padda adds a slightly modern twist to a saree, while keeping the original retro essence intact to serve a subtle look. The Saiyaara star sports a halterneck blouse with fine detailing at the center and simply gives the drape an all-around styling to highlight the old money feels.

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Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday is the modern anarkali and she knows it! The actress dons a pristine white, floor-length outfit and accessorises her sleek bun with classic roses - signature! Keeping her look sophisticated, she simply layers her ensemble with heavy, regal jewellery.

Sara Arjun: Sara Arjun looks straight out of a vintage frame in an embroidered anarkali suit with details around the neckline, hem and sleeves. Keeping the overall look neat, the Dhurandhar lady fuels her look with oxidised silver jewellery, offering the right contrast.

Sharvari: Sharvari taps into old-school styling by donning a printed lehenga piece with a thick waistline and a white dupatta with dangling details around the edges. The actress styles her look with heavy, Kundan jewellery and let's the entire appearance speak for itself.

Which of these looks are you adding to your wardrobe staple?