Pratik Sahejpal and Niti Taylor star in new single Naina Mere

Pratik Sahejpal has become a household name post his successful stint in the Bigg Boss house. Niti Taylor is one of the TV’s most loved actresses. The two have now come together for Naina Mere, a beautiful track sung by actor-singer Suyyash Rai. Composed by Anmol Daniel and penned by Pankaj Dixit, Naina Mere is out and out a romantic track.

In the video Pratik will be seen in an all-new avatar and his chemistry with Niti is definitely something to watch out for.

Pratik says, “It was a fun experience while shooting for the track. It’s great to be associated with a label like Indie Music Label which is known for giving several original independent hits. Naina Mere is really close to my heart as it gave me an opportunity to try something which I haven’t done before. I am really looking forward for the love from my fans and viewers and I hope the song gets the same kind of love and affection as you all gave me during my stint in Bigg Boss.”