Pratik Sehajpal gets a special gift from Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal could not take home the trophy, but won the hearts of millions, including netizens. Now, Pratik has revealed on social media that he received a special gift from the show’s host Salman Khan. Sharing a picture with Salman, he shared that the actor had given him his own t-shirt.
Pratik captioned his post saying, “Thank you for all the love and support and also the t-shirt bhai. I hope you’re proud of me. @beingsalmankhan Dreams come true just gotta have faith…”
Talking about the same, Pratik says, “Actually during the after-party, I was in the attire that we wore for the finale. Salman Khan asked me to remove it and just relax. I told him that I had sent all my clothes back home. So, he especially went inside and got me a t-shirt. I wore it.”
