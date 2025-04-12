Pratiksha Rai talks about her role in the show Vasudha

Actors undergo extensive rehearsals to perfect their characters and one such dedicated performer is Pratiksha Rai, who essays the role of the calculative and enigmatic Karishma in Zee TV’s Vasudha.

Speaking about her role, Pratiksha Rai says, “Karishma is a multi-layered character whose actions are driven by her personal motives, often without regard for others’ emotions. Portraying her is challenging because I balance her charming exterior with the manipulative traits hidden beneath. To prepare for this role, I worked extensively on her voice modulation and dialogue delivery, drawing inspiration from negative portrayals like Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz. I am also incredibly grateful for the guidance of my co-actors on the set of Vasudha, who have played a crucial role in shaping my character’s persona on screen.”