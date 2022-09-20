Gauri Khan reveals one humble habit of Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee With Karan Season 7

The 12th episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. It will stream on September 22 on Disney+ Hotstar. The show’s host Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the couch after 17 years. She is joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a gentleman, not just on screen, but off screen too. Karan Johar shares how after parties at home, as a gracious host, SRK always walks the guests to their cars. Gauri Khan reveals how this ‘precious’ habit sometimes annoys her. “He is always seeing off the guests to their cars. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house,” shares Gauri Khan.

