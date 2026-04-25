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Home / Lifestyle / Preity Zinta trades IPL buzz for mountain calm

Preity Zinta trades IPL buzz for mountain calm

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Navneet Rathore
Updated At : 05:38 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Preity Zinta trades IPL buzz for mountain calm
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Celebrated actor and IPL team co-owner Preity Zinta traded stadium buzz for mountain calm as she flew into MeenaBagh Ratnari by helicopter on April 20, accompanied by her two children and family. The Himachal native chose the secluded farmstay — known to have hosted names like MS Dhoni, Deepti Naval, Amol Palekar, Ravish Kumar and Brijendra Kala — for a quiet five-day escape.

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During her stay, Zinta blended effortlessly into local life, even attending the vibrant Bishu fair with hosts Akshita and Sanjay Austa. Dressed in a traditional Himachali cap and a face mask, she browsed stalls and bought toys for her children, largely unnoticed in the crowd. Those who did recognise her respected her privacy, allowing the star a rare, undisturbed holiday.

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Seeking respite from a hectic IPL schedule, Zinta found exactly what she was looking for at MeenaBagh —privacy, space and a deep sense of tranquility that large luxury hotels often cannot match. Set across a sprawling 15-bigha orchard of fruits and berries, the property combines rustic charm with five-star comforts, from heated bathrooms and mountain-view bathtubs to hands-on farm experiences like fruit picking and stargazing at its in-house observatory, home to one of India’s largest privately owned telescopes.

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Her days were spent soaking in the rhythms of farm life with her family — feeding sheep, rabbits and ducks, and playing with the resident cat and the ever-friendly pahari dog, Beswa. Zinta shared with the staff that she had long hoped to visit MeenaBagh Ratnari and was delighted to finally make the trip happen.

Before checking out on April 24, she marked her visit with a meaningful gesture — planting a rhododendron tree in the lawns to commemorate World Earth Day.

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