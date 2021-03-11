Prem Raj Soni shoots Indian-Turkish music video

Known for Love Story 2050, Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna and Laila Manju, Prem Raj Soni is currently busy directing his first ever music video. Well, the video is also the first ever Indian-Turkish collaboration featuring heartthrob Ugur Gunes and Tanya Singh, who has also crooned the song.

The video is currently in the filming stage in Istanbul. It has been shot at the most romantic and pristine locations of Turkey. The music video is Prem’s debut on the international platform.