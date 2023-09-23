PREP in full swing

IANS

Udaipur is all set to host the wedding of Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra at Leela Palace. Raghav and Parineeti reached Udaipur airport on Friday, as the wedding rituals are set to begin before the big day on September 24. Along with the couple, their family members and friends would also be present. For the wedding, 100 private security guards have been deployed.

Parineeti Chopra at the New Delhi airport before leaving for Udaipur. PTI

Special preparations have been made to ensure that photos and videos of the event do not go out. Blue-coloured tape will be pasted on the phone cameras of those entering the hotel, so that they cannot take any videos or photograph during the wedding ceremony.

