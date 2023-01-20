PRICELESS!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has bought a necklace once owned by Princess Diana for almost $200,000. The 42-year-old reality superstar has reportedly purchased the diamond-encrusted amethyst, Attallah cross-pendant — once worn by the late royal, who died in a car crash in 1997 at 36 — for $197,453 (160,000) at Sotheby’s annual Royal and Noble auction.
In a statement, Sotheby London’s Head of Jewellery, Kristian Spofforth, said: “This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour, and style, which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion, or indeed both. We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name.”
The Kardashians star is ‘honoured to have a fine piece of jewellery owned by the late princess’, who wore the necklace to a 1987 charity gala in London and matched it with a purple Victorian velvet gown, which was designed by Catherine Walker.
A press release describing the pendant, which has not been seen in public since before Diana’s death, read: “The cross-shaped pendant, thought to be a one-off private commission by Garrard for one of their regular clients, is a bold and colourful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds. The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats and measures approximately 136 x 95 mm. It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the princess, and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
Bombay High Court grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot in bank loan fraud case
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chava...
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...