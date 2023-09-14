Prime Video announces the premiere of Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench

Prime Video is bringing a double treat for movie lovers across India with the premiere of global blockbusters Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench, and that too within a few weeks of their theatrical release.

Barbie is a story set in Barbieland and the role has been played by Margot Robbie. When her so-called perfect days suddenly crumble, she starts experiencing an existential crisis. In order to learn her actual purpose, she must journey to the human world. Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, her lover, joins along for the voyage. Directed by Greata Gerwig and written along with Noah Baumbach, Barbie became a cultural phenomenon upon release, and one of the biggest box-office successes of the year.

A sequel to the 2018 film, The Meg, Meg 2: The Trench follows Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) who has been involved in fighting environmental crimes while also assisting Mana One in investigating a deeper portion of the Mariana Trench where the Megalodon was discovered. When a hostile mining operation threatens their goal and pushes them into a high-stakes struggle for survival, a group of scientists must outrun and outswim the monstrous Megalodons. Directed by Ben Wheately, Meg 2: The Trench, is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten, and was a global box-office success upon release. Viewers can rent this action-adventure on Prime Video from September 18 onwards.