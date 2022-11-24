Prime Video confirms two more seasons of ‘The Devil’s Hour’

Prime Video will take viewers into The Devil’s Hour again, as the hit UK Original thriller will return for a second and third seasons. Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose) and Peter Capaldi (Paddington) will reprise their roles as Gideon and Lucy Chambers, alongside Nikesh Patel (Starstruck), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Meera Syal (Yesterday), Benjamin Chivers, among others. Filming of this Amazon exclusive will start early next year.

Tom Moran, writer and creator, said: “Telling a story on television is precarious business. Series one of The Devil’s Hour was just the beginning—the opening act of a TV novel. If you thought the final episode of the first season had all the answers, then you haven’t been asking the right questions.”