Prime Video drops trailer of crime-drama series Dahaad

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of upcoming crime-drama series Dahaad. The series was created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. It is directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The series will release on May 12.

Sonakshi Sinha shared, “Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my digital debut, but is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival. Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid, but has the potential to become a role model for the next generation. Working with this cast and crew has been incredible, and I am excited to be bringing this series to audiences across the world with Prime Video.”

“Dahaad is a gritty and gripping shot of adrenaline in a way that is nothing short of special.” Vijay Varma added.