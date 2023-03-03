Prime Video drops trailer of Dom Season 2

Prime Video has released the official trailer and new key art for Season 2 of Brazilian Amazon Original series Dom. It stars Gabriel Leone, FlávioTolezani, Filipe Bragança, Isabella Santoni, and Raquel Villar. The new instalment will premiere on March 17.
Dom is produced by Conspiração Filmes and the seven new episodes will be available weekly until April 14.
The second season of Dom is directed by Breno Silveira and André Barros. Silveira also serves as the executive producer and show runner on the series. In the new season, Dom becomes the most wanted criminal in Rio de Janeiro. As the police close in, Dom tries to escape, but ends up being arrested. He has only one option left—impersonate someone else to survive this hellish scenario.
