Prime Video has announced the return of their series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The series is set to launch with three episodes on July 14, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on August 18. It is based on the best-selling book trilogy by Jenny Han.

It features Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer, among others. The second season is led by show-runners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers. The series is a collaboration between Amazon Studios and Nintendo.