Prime Video has greenlit season three of the series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Prime Video has greenlit a 10-episode third season of the series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The series is based on the best-selling trilogy by Jenny Han. Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on July 14.
Season three is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for Wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Wiip.
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.
The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes weekly until the season finale on August 18.
