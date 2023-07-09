Prime Video's Maitri: Female First Collective hosts its first session in Chennai

Prime Video has released the latest session of Maitri: Female First Collective, hosting its maiden discussion in Chennai. Launched last year, the collective is an endeavour to create a safe space where women from the Indian media and entertainment industries can come together to discuss their experiences, challenges, and offer their perspective on bringing about a positive shift.

The session featured eight eminent women from India’s various entertainment industries, ranging from award-winning actors who have worked across languages like Malavika Mohanan, Aishwarya Rajesh and Madhoo, to women who have left a mark behind the camera, like creator, writer, show-runner and producer Reshma Ghatala, writer and director SwathiRaghuraaman, and cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy. In addition, Aparna Purohit, creator of Maitri and head of India Originals at Prime Video, and Smriti Kiran, creator and curator of Maitri and founder of Polka Dots LightBox, were present.