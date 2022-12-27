Prince Narula stars in Ambran De Taare

Recently launched Ambran De Taare is a break-up song by Shiprra Goyal, but that doesn’t mean you have to cry buckets after listening to it or sit at home ruminating on lost love.

Instead, it could mean hitting the bar, travelling, or finding love all over again. The song features Bigg Boss fame Prince Narula as the male lead while Shiprra plays the female lead.

The song video was shot in Kashmir and Chandigarh.

Speaking about it, Prince Narula says, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this song, and am delighted to hear the fact that music enthusiasts are liking the song so much. It was a delight to work with Shiprra because she is a star performer. I’ve always admired her voice, and with this song, she’s also become a lyricist and composer. She is a multi-talented individual, and I wish her the best of luck. I’d also like to applaud the entire crew. I never doubted Ambran De Taare’s ability to captivate audiences. This song is still playing on loop and in my head.”