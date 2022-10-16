Princess Diana cuts a lonely figure in 'The Crown' Season 5 first look

The first look of The Crown Season 5, featuring a brand new cast, has been revealed by streaming giant Netflix. The stills show a lonely-looking Princess Diana played by Elizabeth Debicki, taking over from Emma Corrin in the previous season, clad in a sparkly gown as she heads into a glamorous evening engagement, her shoulders hunched and head bowed.
In another image, Prince Charles played by Dominic West, who replaces Josh O’Connor from seasons 3 and 4 and his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles played by Olivia Williams, who steps into Emerald Fennell’s shoes, are beaming while huddling together outdoors as they appear to watch a fireworks display. In another photograph, however, Diana and Charles are pictured together on a speedboat vacationing with their young sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
“That’s the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far, out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal family,” Debicki said.
“In the 1990s, Diana was the most photographed person in the world. As an actor you open one portal and this huge tsunami of information comes at you. I happily swam around in it,” she added.
Season 5, which will be released in one go on Netflix on November 9, will take viewers through the late 1980s and early 1990s, during one of the royal family’s most difficult decades. The year 1992, which the Queen famously described as her ‘annus horribilis’, saw three of her four children separate or divorce their spouses while Windsor Castle suffered from a catastrophic fire.
The Crown is currently shooting its sixth and purportedly final season, which is believed to cover Diana’s death in 1997. - IANS
