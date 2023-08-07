Prit Kamani talks about his experience working with the cast of Half CA

Amazon miniTV recently released the series Half CA, featuring Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, and Prit Kamani, among others. Half CA narrates the journey of a girl named Archi, who is preparing for the Chartered Accountancy exam. The character of Tejas is played by Prit Kamani.
Talking about his experience working with the cast of Half CA, Prit says, “The day we shot at Marine Drive amidst thousands of college students, we danced, sang, and clicked pictures while shooting. We felt like we were back in college while roaming around in Mumbai.”
He adds, “Ahsaas always amazes me; she’s a friend, and I love working with her. Along with her, Gyanendra, Anmol, and Rohan are just brilliant. I believe that every role was cast to perfection.”
