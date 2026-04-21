Private schools in Ludhiana make mockery of safe vahan policy

Several private schools are allegedly allowing unauthorised vehicles to ferry students, in direct contravention of the Safe School Vahan Policy.

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According to reports, Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, is regularly allowing private cars to pick and drop students. Similar violations can be seen at several other schools.

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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain said the administration has asked the school authorities to submit a response in this regard. “We will take necessary action after the response,” he added.

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According to officials, enforcement teams are likely to step up action across the city.

Veena D’Souza, principal, Sacred Heart Convent School, said she will take necessary action.

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“I will direct the van owners and staff concerned to stop this practice for the safety of the students,” she added.

The Safe School Vahan Policy mandates only authorised buses and vans painted in the prescribed yellow colour can be used for ferrying students.

The vehicles must be equipped with safety features, including closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, GPS tracking systems and first-aid kits. It mandates deployment of trained staff and specifies if school transport is unavailable for any reason, parents must ferry the children.

The private vehicles often flout safety norms and are overcrowded, putting the children under undue risks.

The issue sparked concerns among residents, who questioned how such violations were continuing openly despite clear guidelines. Many pointed out the private vehicles lack basic identification as school transport, making monitoring nearly impossible.

“It is risky, especially for younger children, as there is no guarantee of driver background verification or vehicle condition,” said a parent.

However, some parents said the convenience and cost effectiveness make the private vehicles a better option.

Association hits out

Pushpinder Singh Jolly from the School Van Operators Association raised strong objections and said their members, who comply with all the safety norms, were being unfairly affected.

“School vans are getting emptier as private vehicles are being used at a lot of schools. We are following the Safe Vahan Policy by installing cameras and other safety measures, but these (private) vehicles are running under the nose of school and government authorities,” said a member of the association.

Operators said they invest heavily to meet compliance requirements, including vehicle fitness, driver verification and safety equipment.

However, illegal operators continue to function unchecked, they said.