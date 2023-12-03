Priya Banerjee and her love for phuchkas

For Priya Banerjee, Kolkata wasn’t just a backdrop; it became an integral part of her filming escapade. The actress is all set to make her Bengali film debut with the highly anticipated project, Chaalchitro, directed by Pratim Gupta.

Opening up about her love for Bengali food, the diva says, “Bengali food has always been my favourite. Kolkata street food and biryani is my go-to for sure. Their phuchkas (paani puri) are to die for and also the chicken rolls and Chinese food from the streets are my favourite. I ate my to my heart’s content while I was there to shoot. For people visiting Kolkata street food is a must.”