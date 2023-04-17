Priya Mallick and Rahul Vaidya RKV collaborate for 'Mehndi Rach Gayi'

Mumbai-based singer Priya Mallick is stealing hearts once again with her soulful voice in the biggest shaadi song of the year, Mehndi Rach Gayi. Priya has collaborated with popular singer Rahul Vaidya RKV for the song. The music video, starring Neetu Bisht and Lakhan Rawat, has also been widely appreciated. The song has been composed by Raghav and penned by Aniket Shukla.

Priya’s talent as a singer was first recognized when she sung a duet with Shankar Mahadevan in the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. She further honed her skills by participating in the singing reality show Om Shanti Om, which is now streaming on Hotstar. In addition to her presence in Bollywood, Priya is also widely recognised for her performances in folk music.