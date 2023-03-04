Priya Paramita Paul says recession won’t affect entertainment industry

Recession has become the talking point and how it will affect the entertainment industry is of prime importance. People in India, much like the rest of the world, enjoy watching content on TV, films and OTT.

Model and influencer Priya Paramita Paul says, “I think entertainment will always be in demand, whether there’s a recession or not. There’s an audience who will always appreciate watching new things on all these mediums. It’s a mind therapy I would say. Whenever they’re free, they’ve time, they would want to watch something, so to feel happy and entertained. But as an actor the recession will have a certain impact on livelihood.”

On what one must follow to fight recession, Priya says, “We all know what happened during Covid, so we shouldn’t repeat our mistakes. A parallel source of income therefore is necessary. Don’t get solely dependent on one source of income. Find avenues that can help you earn more.”