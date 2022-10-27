Priyanka Chopra celebrates Malti Marie's first Diwali

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Both Priyanka and Nick took to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday and shared some unseen pictures from the puja at their house in Los Angeles. The couple did not reveal their daughter’s face. The family is seen in traditional outfits. Nick captioned the post as, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration…”